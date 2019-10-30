Menu
Morris Maker checks out Wyanda Lublinks skill at polishing opals.
Morris Maker checks out Wyanda Lublinks skill at polishing opals.
Gem fair back for 2019: here's what you need to know

30th Oct 2019 4:40 PM
THE Bundaberg Gem Fair is returning for the 26th year in a row, bringing the community more rocks than one could imagine.

Co-organiser of this year's gem fair, Judith Hopwood, said attendees could take the time to appreciate the many offerings of the fair with 30 per cent more traders than last year.

Judith Hopwood watches 90-year-old Mae Geddes finishing off a silver casting.
Judith Hopwood watches 90-year-old Mae Geddes finishing off a silver casting.

"There's quite a mix - local art and craft, handmade original jewellery, rock faceting and shaping, gems and crystals," she said.

"There are stones and minerals from around the world with a lot from Africa and South America, even from Syria and Afghanistan.

Lester Rogers having a good time polishing gem stones.
Lester Rogers having a good time polishing gem stones.

"Anything that relates to a rock you will find it."

The fair will be held at the Multiplex this weekend, entry is $5. 

Jenelle Szulik on the tools.
Jenelle Szulik on the tools.
