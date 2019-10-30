Gem fair back for 2019: here's what you need to know

THE Bundaberg Gem Fair is returning for the 26th year in a row, bringing the community more rocks than one could imagine.

Co-organiser of this year's gem fair, Judith Hopwood, said attendees could take the time to appreciate the many offerings of the fair with 30 per cent more traders than last year.

Judith Hopwood watches 90-year-old Mae Geddes finishing off a silver casting. brian cassidy

"There's quite a mix - local art and craft, handmade original jewellery, rock faceting and shaping, gems and crystals," she said.

"There are stones and minerals from around the world with a lot from Africa and South America, even from Syria and Afghanistan.

Lester Rogers having a good time polishing gem stones. brian cassidy

"Anything that relates to a rock you will find it."

The fair will be held at the Multiplex this weekend, entry is $5.