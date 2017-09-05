Geese 'beaten': 'It was a horrible thing to see'

GRIM FIND: Large sticks were found next to the dead goose and its feathers were scattered on the ground.

WHEN Kerensa Taylor and her family were walking through Baldwin Swamp on Sunday, the sight of clumps of white feathers and a limp body stopped them in their tracks.

The Bundaberg mum, who was with her two children, said a large dead goose lay lifeless on the ground in front of them with injuries on its body and chunks of feathers sprawled across the ground.

"My kids were so upset," Ms Taylor said.

"It was a horrible thing to see."

Ms Taylor said there were two sticks next to the dead bird and marks on its body akin to a "beating".

"You could tell someone had whacked it," she said.

"There was no blood or no bite marks so it wasn't the result of an animal attack.

"It had been beaten and it wasn't a pretty sight."

Ms Taylor said further down the path another pile of feathers were scattered across the ground, but no body.

She said the incident had left her feeling sick.

"I am disgusted at the fact someone has beaten these white geese to death with sticks," Ms Taylor said.

"I take my two young children for a walk around the swamp almost every afternoon.

"The thing the most look forward to is seeing the geese and to come across one that had been beaten was extremely upsetting."

CRUELTY: A Bundy mum says she was shocked to come across a dead goose at Baldwin Swamp that looked like it had been "beaten to death with sticks”.

The park is owned and maintained by Bundaberg Regional Council.

A spokesperson said the council was unaware of the circumstances surrounding the death of the bird and the possibility that the goose may have fallen victim to a predatory animal could not be dismissed.

The spokesperson said the council condemned any act of cruelty in the Bundaberg region.

"People need to report perceived acts of cruelty against animals to the police and/or the RSPCA," the spokesperson said.

Ms Taylor said she tried to report the incident on Sunday but could not get in contact with relevant authorities.

The dead goose was gone from the site on Monday but the feathers and sticks remained.