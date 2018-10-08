Menu
Lincoln McCarthy has been traded to the Brisbane Lions.
AFL

McCarthy first to go as trade period begins

by LACHIE YOUNG
8th Oct 2018 9:50 AM
GEELONG has officially offloaded small forward Lincoln McCarthy to the Brisbane Lions on the first morning of the trade period.

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year deal after spending seven seasons with the Cats.

Brisbane has given up its third (42) and fourth (60) round picks at this year's draft, and in return will receive Richmond's third-round pick (54) and Carlton's fourth-round pick (57) from Geelong, as well as McCarthy.

Brisbane football manager David Noble said the Lions were delighted to have acquired McCarthy's services for the next three years.

"The Club has had a strong focus on bringing quality players and people in the age range of 23-26 years of age. Lincoln McCarthy fits that brief and has certainly been a player of interest for us over the past 12 months," Noble said.

"Lincoln brings a range of skills we can use both through the midfield and as a pressure forward.

"His ability to mark the ball for his size also provides the versatility we are looking for, with our players being able to move through various positions.

"We are very pleased that Linc and his partner Tayla have selected our Club as the place they wish to continue their journey together.

"We are excited about continuing to grow our list for the coming years."

McCarthy played 29 games for Geelong and missed large chunks of matches due to persistent injuries.

He managed just two senior games this year and played six VFL matches for the Cats.

