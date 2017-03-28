G'day, would you like spikes with that?

WHAT'RE YOU LOOKING AT: Ray Matthews caught this snake in the act at Baldwin Swamp.

ONE keen Bundaberg photographer got more than he bargained for when he ventured out for some birdwatching this week.

Ray Matthews encountered this fearless snake devouring a water dragon at one of his regular spots at Baldwin Swamp.

"Whilst out photographing birds around Baldwin Swamp, I went to my usual wren spot between Totten and Que Hee Sts and two or three feet from the path, directly below the wren bush, I captured these images," Ray Matthews said.

"I'm a big amateur bird photographer,” Mr Matthews told the NewsMail.

"I visit my wren spot at Baldwin Swamp pretty much everyday.

"He was right underneath the wren spot, just off the path.”

"The snake has captured a Bearded Dragon and is struggling to eat it head first," Mr Matthews said.

The reptile wasn't about to let any human interruption spoil his painful-looking meal.

"He was sat at the base of the tree trying to devour a bearded dragon which was quite wide,” Mr Matthews said.

"He wasn't eating it quickly, that's for sure.”

"I'm guessing he's passed the point of no return when he spots me - he uncoils and starts to drag his meal away."

The photographer said he was not sure if it was an eastern brown snake or a taipan - either way he thought it best not to get too close to find out.

"As we approached with the camera he started pulling it away and tried to move off with it.

"I didn't try to chase after him.”