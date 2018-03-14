Gayndah's fresh icon gets a fresh new look

HARD AT WORK: Neil and Tania Richards are making the final preparations for the Big Orange's reopening on March 25.

SAVE the date, renovations are coming to a close and Gayndah's Big Orange will be reopening it's doors on Sunday, March 25.

Neil and Tania Richards have been working hard since January to get their shop and cafe up and running in time for citrus season.

Renovations included re-carpeting the floor, extending the kitchen and giving the eating area a fresh coat of paint. The iconic orange itself is also receiving a makeover with Mr Richards working at odds against the rain to hand-paint the impressive figure.

"It was looking tired and we wanted a fresh look that coincides with the new products we're bringing in," Mrs Richards said.

Replacing their large range of clothing merchandise, the Richards have decided to use their new space to showcase gourmet treats from local producers.

A few favourites from their new range include house-made jams, sauces produced near Mt Perry and citrus-infused vinegars.

"We try to source everything as local as possible," Mr Richards said.

The Richards love that the Big Orange draws attention from tourists but they also want to cater for the locals.

"We hope to see more local faces in the shop to try our preserves or perhaps sit down for a scone... we're much more than just an orchard," Mrs Richard said.

"We love that, when driving into town, as soon as the locals see the orange they know they're home."