Gayndah tennis stars on the world stage

TENNIS superstars from the North Burnett had the opportunity to visit the world stage of the sport in January.

Five students from St Joseph's Catholic Primary in Gayndah visited Brisbane to compete in the Brisbane International School's Green Ball State Challenge.

Taking place over January 10-11, the all star team included Zoe Baker, Hugo Baker, Asher Bryant, Fletcher Worland, and Oliver Waldock.

They faced off against 17 other schools, playing seven games over two days, with team manager Claire Carlaw saying it was a huge occasion for the school

"It was a really big thing for a school our size to be represented and play at that level," Mrs Carlaw said.

"We were the smallest school there with over 70 students, and we played schools such as one from our last game from the Gold Coast, who had over 1,500 students."

The team was selected to represent Wide Bay at the state final, following zone and district qualifications.

Games were played on Friday at the Griffith University Tennis Centre, and Saturday games took place at the Brisbane International Centre.

"They were really lucky as Ash Barty was practising on one of the courts, so when they weren't playing they'd race over to watch her practice," she said.

"On another stage there was German tennis player Alexander Zverev, who was practising on one of the stages for some time, and was playing on courts we were supposed to be on."

Prior to the finals on Saturday, the students were then escorted onto the court of Pat Rafter arena, and were presented and introduced to the crowd, team by team.

"It was a wonderful opportunity for a school with 70 to compete with schools from around the state."