Gayndah sinkhole a ‘disaster waiting to happen’

POTENTIAL FOR DISASTER: The sinkhole behind Zonhoven Park in Gayndah, caused by the 2013 floods. Picture: Sam Turner

POTENTIAL FOR DISASTER: The sinkhole behind Zonhoven Park in Gayndah, caused by the 2013 floods. Picture: Sam Turner

A HIDDEN sinkhole in Gayndah is a "disaster waiting to happen" according to those in the community.

The huge crevice behind the Zonhoven Park amenities block has become a community concern, with the public demanding safer fencing be installed.

Former Gayndah Shire mayor Bill Mellor said the safety of those in the area is paramount, saying it's only a matter of time until something bad happens.

Former Gayndah Shire mayor Bill Mellor. Picture: Sam Turner

"If some little kid, or anyone, came through here, and they over balanced, they'd be gone," he said.

"When you're walking through here it's quite hard to even see it, and it'll be too late by the time they noticed it."

Dense shrubbery surrounds the large sinkhole which Mr Mellor believes was created following the 2010 and 2013 floods.

READ MORE:

Council reopens caravan parks to revive tourism

'Burnett gateway' gets upgrade after lobbying for 12 years

North Burnett shares in $5.5 million funding for jobs

"The floods have scoured the ground, and caused the earth to move down, and it has washed away," Mr Mellor said.

"The problem here is the water has run along the ground, and it's withered away in the process, and has created the crevice."

The sinkhole behind Zonhoven Park in Gayndah, caused by the 2010 and 2013 floods. Picture: Sam Turner

Mr Mellor believes the North Burnett Regional Council could spend anywhere between $80,000 -$100,000 to make the area safe, but they shouldn't wait until the worst happens.

"A fence going around the entire sink hole would be a good way of keeping everyone safe," he said.

"If an accident was to happen, you could guarantee there'd be a fence in a couple weeks.

"These unusual things happen quite often. You never know when something bad might strike."

A North Burnett Regional Council spokesman said council have met onsite at Zonhoven Park with community members, and will be arranging repairs to the area in the new financial year.