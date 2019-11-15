Menu
BEST KEPT SECRET: Rob Miller, Michael Higginson, Ron Waugh, Boyd Baker, John Mullaly, and Wayne McCrohon at the Gayndah RSL's Remembrance Day Book Launch. Credit: Sam Turner
Gayndah RSL’s best kept secret

Sam Turner
14th Nov 2019 3:03 PM
WITH Gayndah only being a small regional community, it’s hard to believe there are still some little known facts hidden around town.

One of the best kept secrets happens to be hiding in plain sight at the Gayndah RSL sub branch, courtesy of Gayndah’s Men’s Shed.

Through a joint initiative, the Gayndah RSL received a repurposed, special tribute to those serving in the Vietnam War, in the form of a bar bench.

Crafted by Gayndah Men’s Shed president Rob Miller and Col Driver, their tribute to returned servicemen was originally a side project following the erection of their own shed.

For those who aren’t aware, the Gayndah chapter of the Men’s Shed was created in 2016 through a community initiative.

Former Gayndah mayor and secretary of the Men’s Shed Don Waugh was able to source metal sheds which were intended for the Vietnam War.

“I was on a trip down to Canberra with MP Ken O’Dowd at the time, when I was given an offer about these sheds,” Mr Waugh said.

“They were just sitting in Canberra there doing nothing, and the government had been advertising them to see if clubs or organisations could use them.”

After being repackaged in 1960 due to asbestos precautions, these wartime makeshift sheds were left in Canberra with no intended use.

“I made a phone call to the Australian Army, and I was able to source one for Monto, and one for Gayndah.”

After receiving six crates of iron and framework, members of the Men’s Shed erected the structure for their men’s health organisation.

Following this, president Rob Miller and Col Driver were propositioned by a member of the RSL to see if something could special could be created for the branch.

“Col and myself headed up to the RSL and had a look at it, and we came up with the idea for the bar, and the rest was history,” Mr Miller said.

“It just looks terrific, and we’ve been meaning to get this story out to the RSL magazine for quite a while.

“I don’t think there would be too many RSLs in Australia that would have a bar like ours.”

Next time you’re at the RSL, be sure to admire the craftsmanship of this tribute to our diggers past, present and future.

