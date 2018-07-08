Gayndah residents jive for Gunther Village

Denise Mcgilvery presenting Gunther Village's Vicki Boyd and Jeanie Berg with funds for a second Paro.

Denise Mcgilvery presenting Gunther Village's Vicki Boyd and Jeanie Berg with funds for a second Paro. Felicity Ripper

GAYNDAH'S Golden Orange handed over $1623 to Gunther Village aged care home on Wednesday after their recent ABBA tribute concert.

The Golden Orange's Denise McGilvery said she saw a feature in the Central and North Burnett Times about a robotic seal helping residents at the home and wanted to find a way for the hotel to help.

An interactive robot developed by Japanese industrial automation pioneer AIST, Paro, has been brightening lives at Gayndah's Gunther Village.

But, with an $8000 price tag, the device doesn't come cheap.

Ken Mogg, owner and manager of the hotel, agreed to hosting a concert for the cause and they got to planning.

"The Golden Orange is quite generous in fund raising for sporting events and other community organisations and Ken and I realised this was another really worthy cause that could do with some fundraising," Mrs McGilvery said.

"We couldn't believe how much it costs to get this therapeutic seal so we decided on a concert to raise some money towards the purchase.

"And it was awesome, we had such a great night."

Facility manager Vicki Boyd said it was touching to see so many people in the community come out, even though it was quite a cold night.

She said the age of those in attendance ranged from teenagers to 80-year-olds.

"We took 10 of our residents down too and they thoroughly enjoyed themselves," she said.

Including its Mother's Day raffle, the Golden Orange Hotel has already raised almost $2000 towards the purchase of another Paro robot.

Mrs Boyd said, after such a successful introduction of their first Paro robot, she could a great benefit to be made from purchasing a second.

"Since we've had Paro, we've noticed a need for more of our residents to have interactions with him, we have several residents who could do with some Paro therapy.

"Paro is mainly in our memory support unit; however, he also makes visits to the other units and there's just not enough of Paro to go around."

Mrs Boyd said, because Paro has such a therapeutic effect on residents, they have found that he calms even those suffering with pain from dementia.

"We can manage their pain better," she said.

Paro has five different sensors; Tactile, light, audition, temperature and posture sensors.

He remembers each person who holds him and behaves according to their preferences.

Guinness World Records certified Paro as the World's Most Therapeautic Robot and his earlier designs have been used throughout Japan and Europe since 2003.