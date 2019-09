Thomas Alexander Jameson faced Gayndah Magistrates Court on September 27, 2019, charged with drink-driving.

A 21-YEAR-OLD man has fronted court after being charged with driving over the general alcohol limit, but not over the middle alcohol limit.

Thomas Alexander Jameson attended Gayndah Magistrates Court today after blowing 0.099 during a random breath test issued by police.

This is just short of the mid-range drink-driving bracket.

Jameson pleaded guilty, was fined $600, and disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.