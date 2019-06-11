Gayndah Lions donate valuable chair to hospital

Peter Spencer, Marion Polzin, Jo Mather, Peter Strohfeldt, and Dell Kublar with the new chair.

Peter Spencer, Marion Polzin, Jo Mather, Peter Strohfeldt, and Dell Kublar with the new chair. Jake Finnigan

LIONS' famous Christmas cakes have proven the perfect ingredient for Gayndah Hospital.

Gayndah Lions Club presented the hospital with a new $10,500 electric hygiene chair on Tuesday, bought using funds from Christmas cake sales and donations from the Gayndah Lions Club and Australian Lions Foundation.

Project chairman Peter Strohfeldt said the club was proud to be able to help the health service.

"We are very pleased to be presenting Gayndah Hospital with an electric hygiene chair," Mr Strohfeldt said.

He said carers at the hospital had been washing patients using a fixed-height chair, which put them at "significant risk" of back injury.

"Research shows that carers assisting with washing patients in bed or showering using a fixed-height chair are only in a sound body position 30-40 per cent of the time," Mr Strohfeldt said.

"This puts them at significant risk of back injury or pain."

He said the new electric hygiene chair would help to reduce the risk of injury to staff, and ensure patients were able to maintain their dignity.

"A height-adjustable hygiene chair is a wonderful solution for Gayndah Hospital, with studies showing carers spend 75 per cent of their time in a sound working condition when using these chairs," he said.

"The chairs also help maintain the dignity of patients enabling all hygiene tasks to be managed by a single carer, allowing personal, dignified one-on-one care."

Mr Strohfeldt encouraged any North Burnett residents who were looking to give back to the community to consider supporting Lions and the Australian Lions Foundation.

"Lions are people in the community who do what they can to help those in need and make our community a better place to live in," he said.