Wrestler turns to porn to prevent suicides

Perth’s Dave Marshall has turned to porn for a noble cause.

DAVE Marshall is a personal trainer and professional wrestler from Perth. He is also openly gay and recently lost his father to suicide.

That tragedy was the jumping-off point for the 29-year-old's homemade porn career, which began in March.

Now, the 1.9m-tall hunk makes videos that he uploads to his OnlyFans account, with the proceeds going to Beyond Blue, a charity that works to prevent suicide.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based video platform used by many amateur and professional porn stars who want to distribute homemade content.

"The reason the money I raise from my OnlyFans goes towards Beyond Blue is seeing every day how big depression and anxiety has become in society and almost overlooked," Marshall wrote on Instagram.

"(It's my) first time saying this but my father took his life last year."

Marshall's boyfriend, whom he dated for three years before recently breaking up, was the one who initially suggested getting into porn.

The thought, however, made Marshall pause. He needed a deeper reason and found it in his father's tragic suicide.

"After some thought, I did start it up with part (of the) proceeds going to Beyond Blue - a suicide prevention charity," he explained. "Stats on LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) in this area are quite scary too so I hope I can in some way, give back to my community. Positivity is everything."

So far, Marshall has donated a little more than $3600 to Beyond Blue, which is significant considering where his life was just three years ago.

Back then at 26, he was scrawny, working in sales and dating a woman. His dreams of being a professional wrestler were also just that: dreams.

"(Wrestling) was like watching real-life superheroes," he told Gay Star News. As an insecure kid, he could never imagine himself in the squared circle but in 2015 he decided he wanted to make his dreams a reality.

"Wrestling had always been the reason I got into fitness and is a big part of what keeps me going," he said. "I wanted to be a wrestler since I was 10 and am finally living the dream."

Around the same time, Marshall got into bodybuilding and wrestling. He broke up with his girlfriend, came out as gay and eventually signed with the Southern Hemisphere Wrestling Alliance.

Since signing with the promotion, which puts on one show a month in Perth, Marshall said he hasn't experienced any homophobia despite the sport's culture of uber-masculinity.

"Southern Hemisphere Wrestling Alliance has been like a family to me since day one," he said. "They don't treat me any different."

"Fortunately, not a single person has been negative towards my coming out.

"My family - even a very homophobic uncle - were all very supportive."

