Gay to lead Power women in 2020

AFL: After a year’s break, Michael Gay has returned to the Wide Bay AFL coaching ranks to guide the Bay Power women’s team in 2020.

The respected coach, pictured, is looking forward to the challenge of guiding and developing the Power team as it prepares for the 2020 season.

“While having a break last year, I took the under-14 Wide Bay girl’s team to the Sunshine Coast and I really enjoyed it,” Gay said.

It was enough for Gay to realise the coaching itch was still there and he wanted to help the club develop its women’s program.

“The idea had been simmering for around five years,” he said.

“We have assembled a good group of players across all ages and with a variety of talent.”

Gay has been training the players one night a week for the past four weeks and is relishing working with the team. He plans to build on Jason Fredericks’ work from last season.

For Gay, the process is about ensuring the players have fun this season.

“We are working on skills and techniques with structured game play and awareness,” Gay said.

He knows his team has a challenged ahead this searon.

“The Hervey Bay Bombers are the marquee team and we need to strive to get to their level,” he said.

Last season, Power finished third behind the Bombers and Across the Waves.

“We have to play outside regular female sport competitions to have numbers but that means we have girls with different skills coming to play,” Gay said.

Gay says all interested players are welcome to come to training, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5.30pm at the Bay Power grounds.