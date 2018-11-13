Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 37-year-old man had earlier met up with another man in the unit via a dating app.
The 37-year-old man had earlier met up with another man in the unit via a dating app.
News

Grindr date impaled after three-floor fall

13th Nov 2018 12:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Detectives investigating a life-threatening fall from a Surry Hills balcony last weekend are seeking a potential witness they believe may have met the victim earlier that day via a dating app.

Just before 4pm on Sunday 4 November 2018, police from the Surry Hills Police Area Command were called to a unit block in Brisbane Street where a man had fallen three floors from a balcony onto a ground-floor patio, impaling himself on a table leg.

The 37-year-old Swedish/American National remains in a critical condition in the intensive care unit at St Vincent's Hospital.

Surry Hills detectives believe the 37-year-old man had earlier met up with another man in the unit via a dating app.

They are appealing for that man to contact police as they believe he may have information crucial to their inquiries.

fall grindr sydney

Top Stories

    Bundy league push: 4-match ban for not playing rep footy

    premium_icon Bundy league push: 4-match ban for not playing rep footy

    Weather BRL chairman wants players to respect representative football.

    • 13th Nov 2018 12:47 PM
    Man granted parole after choking and abusing his partner

    premium_icon Man granted parole after choking and abusing his partner

    Crime Physical assaults would take place 'every two weeks'

    Strategy to bring multi-million dollar superyachts to Bundy

    premium_icon Strategy to bring multi-million dollar superyachts to Bundy

    News Business information session in Bundy next week

    Mum's plea to drivers after son's horror smash

    Mum's plea to drivers after son's horror smash

    News Son's narrow escape is a vital lesson for motorists

    Local Partners