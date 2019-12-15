Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Gatton woman killed in hit and run

15th Dec 2019 6:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GATTON woman has been killed in a hit and run incident overnight, with the vehicle involved still unknown.

Police are appealing for information to identify the vehicle involved in the fatal hit and run incident at Hatton Vale Saturday night.

Sometime between 10.30pm and 11.00pm a woman was struck by a vehicle that was travelling westbound on the Warrego highway about 200m east of the Shell service station.

It is believed the woman, a 36-year-old from Gatton, was with another person walking back to a vehicle after it had broken down on the side of the road.

The woman died at the scene.

The Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

editors picks fatal crash gatton hatton vale hit and run
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OP results 2019: First Year 12 scores revealed

        premium_icon OP results 2019: First Year 12 scores revealed

        News Multiple Queensland schools have recorded their best ever OP results, as the anxious wait for thousands of students is finally over. SEE THE RESULTS

        Fireys warn of Doughboy risk

        Fireys warn of Doughboy risk

        News CAUTION has been given for a bushfire south west of Gin Gin on Saturday afternoon.

        Super Trouper cast for show

        premium_icon Super Trouper cast for show

        News SET to the globally adorned music by ABBA, Bundaberg audiences will be treated to...

        Albanese slams lack of federal climate policy

        premium_icon Albanese slams lack of federal climate policy

        News WHILE in Bundaberg this week, Labor leader Anthony Albanese hit out at the Prime...