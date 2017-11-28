Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The green sea turtle being prepared for surgery.
The green sea turtle being prepared for surgery.
Environment

Gatton vets remove 10kg growth to save sea turtle

Sean White
by
24th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNIVERSITY of Queensland Associate Professor Bob Doneley is proud of the three surgical teams' work removing a 10kg cancerous growth from a green sea turtle.

The surgery was combined effort of the UQ Equine Speciality Hospital, UQ Avian and Exotic Pet Hospital and Sea World.

Sea World veterinarian David Blyde and the theme park's veterinarian team brought the 50-year-old turtle to UQ's Gatton hospital on Monday to remove a large fibropapilloma growth off its shell.

Fibropapilloma is a virus which affects marine turtles with benign cancerous growths on the shell.

Dr Doneley said it was important to remove the growths because the virus had the potential to spread to the turtle's flippers and head.

The surgery was performed by two veterinarians Dr Andre Sole and Dr Alexandr Mastakov.

"During the surgery, the doctors found barnacles inbedded in the growth which couldn't be removed by the laser, so we had to use a surgical-grade chisel."

Prof Doneley said Dr Blyde theorised the turtle had been hit by a boat propeller which allowed the infection to take place.

"The turtle is in its prime regarding breeding which is why it was so important to do the surgery," Prof Doneley said.

The turtle was taken back to Sea World to recover and is expected to be released within two months. 

Related Items

green sea turtle sea world toowoomba uq gatton campus veterinarians
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Ex-soldier choked, stomped on partner's face in home attack

    premium_icon Ex-soldier choked, stomped on partner's face in home attack

    Crime Court refuses prisoner's appeal to reduce 3.5 year sentence

    • 24th Oct 2018 11:02 AM
    Oodies gets country with touring artists

    premium_icon Oodies gets country with touring artists

    News Marsten and Georgia bring tour to Bundy

    • 24th Oct 2018 11:40 AM
    Rapist to give evidence in cold-case cabbie murder

    premium_icon Rapist to give evidence in cold-case cabbie murder

    Breaking Groundbreaking evidence in murder inquest given

    Smith creates history as she becomes president

    premium_icon Smith creates history as she becomes president

    Sport Janine Smith becomes first women's boss at the club

    Local Partners