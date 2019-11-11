Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cody Waldie, an 18-year-old Gatton teenager, was killed in a single vehicle crash at Brassall.
Cody Waldie, an 18-year-old Gatton teenager, was killed in a single vehicle crash at Brassall.
News

Teen killed in tragic highway crash identified

Ali Kuchel
, ali.kuchel@gattonstar.com.au
11th Nov 2019 4:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE teenager killed in a crash off the Warrego Highway on Monday morning has been identified.

Cody Waldie, an 18-year-old Gatton teenager, was killed in a single vehicle crash at Brassall this morning at 4.45.

Described as bright-eyed with a heart of gold, Cody was a 2018 graduate from Urangan State High School at Hervey Bay. He also played hockey, making the state under18 championship team last year.

His friends and family took to Facebook today to share their respects for the much-loved teen.

His godmother, Chloe Reuter, wrote "my darling grandson Cody, what I wouldn't do to bring you back to us. No words can describe the pain I am feeling today, love you forever xx".

Trey Thompson wrote that Cody was a nice person.

"I never really known him that well but from what I remember he helped me one day when I was younger when I was getting bullied he stood up for me and no one has ever did that for me now I gotta hope he is OK up in heaven I wished I got to know him better but he will always be dear to me for what he has done I got to say thanks Cody R. I. P".

Nakita Christina wrote "Rip Cody Waldie. Will always remember you're laughs and personality. Flight (sic) High".

cody waldie gatton lockyer valley news traffic fatality
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorist crashes after fleeing RBT

        premium_icon Motorist crashes after fleeing RBT

        News A MAN has been ordered to pay more than $7000 in fines after trying to drive away from police.

        Formals season makes business boom

        premium_icon Formals season makes business boom

        News Despite the alteration and sewing business being nothing like it used to be Fran...

        Clever students to take their ideas to Kennedy Space Centre

        premium_icon Clever students to take their ideas to Kennedy Space Centre

        News Three St Luke’s Anglican School students will be soaring to new heights as they...

        Indigenous artist inspires next generation

        premium_icon Indigenous artist inspires next generation

        News In a creative partnership, Taribelang Artist Dylan Sarra educated 90 kindergarten...