Gatton police make wish come true for 7yo with Leukemia

A little girl battling Leukemia has had has come true - joining the police force and making an arrest on her first day.

Seven-year-old Savannah Burns has always wanted to be a police officer, despite her mother Johanne Burns prompting her with many possible career options.

Savanna was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018.

Savannah Burns rides police horse Geronimo. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

In 2019, she relapsed, and last year she was diagnosed as terminally ill with six months to live.

Johanne said it was "horrible" and "heartbreaking", but today's efforts by the Gatton Police Station and Make a Wish Foundation were a miracle.

"She's been counting down ever since we found out, she's been so excited," Johanne said.

Savannah Burns with constable Kimberly Allen. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

For the past three years, Savannah's wish was to become a police officer, and after bumping into Constable Kimberly Allen, that dream came true.

Constable Allen said they met Savannah and her family during community policing rounds, and the Ipswich West student pulled on their heartstrings.

Savannah Burns in the police helicopter at the Gatton Showgrounds with sergeant Cameron Bourke, thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation and the Gatton Police station. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

"She was really excited, so we let her in the back of the car and put the sirens on," Constable Allen said.

"She pulled on our heartstrings and told us she had been diagnosed with terminal leukaemia and asked if she could be a police officer for the day - it was her wish."

On Wednesday that wish came true.

Savanna was inducted at the Gatton station to start her shift at 8.30am before heading out for community policing.

Savannah Burns, with Gatton constable Kimberly Allen, at the Gatton Showgrounds waiting for the police helicopter to arrive. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

But Savannah got more than becoming an officer for the day - with a visit from Polair, the mounted police, dog squad and local emergency services, including police, firefighters and SES.

After lunch, Savannah was involved in making an arrest and conveying the perpetrator to the watchhouse.

Savannah Burns with PD Neptune at the Gatton Police Station. Photo: QPS

Constable Allen said seeing Savannah smile was "absolutely wonderful".

"It's not always about chasing bad guys and driving fast cars, there's also the community side, and that's very important," she said.

John Torry with sergeant Cameron Bourke, Savannah Burns, constable Kimberly Allen and Johanne Burns with the Polair police helicopter. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

With limited time remaining, Savannah's parent's said they were overwhelmed and appreciative for Savannah's dream to come true.

In three months, Savannah will undergo another operation, including lumbar punctures.

"She's energetic, bubbly, and probably my happiest child," Johannah said.

"She's always outspoken. She always tells us what we have to do."

Savannah Burns in the police helicopter at the Gatton Showgrounds, thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation and the Gatton Police station. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel

At present, there are 800 children waiting for their wishes to come true through Make A Wish Foundation.

Volunteer Karen Franklin was at Savannah's special day, and said days like today were why she joined as a volunteer.

"The QPS have been amazing. They've gone all out for her. The effort they have all put into it and they way the emergency services have come together to a support a girl that's so sick, it's just amazing," she said.

The Make A Wish foundation are calling on volunteers and donations to make wishes come true for 800 children across Australia.