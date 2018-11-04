Menu
The man will appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court tomorrow.
Crime

Gatton man charged with attempted murder

4th Nov 2018 8:27 AM

DETECTIVES have charged a man with attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured in Gatton yesterday afternoon.

Police were called to a Dwyer St home about 1.35pm following reports of a disturbance.

Officers located a 29-year-old woman who had allegedly sustained several stab wounds to her torso and back.

She was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

A 57-year-old Gatton man, who was taken into custody at the scene, has been charged with attempted murder and assault occasioning bodily harm.

He has been denied police bail and is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on tomorrow.

It is believed the man and woman are known to each other.

attempted murder gatton news toowoomba toowoomba crime
