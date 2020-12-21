Menu
Crash involving truck and two cars closed Gateway Motorway at Eight Miles Plains
Gateway Mwy shut down by serious crash

by Shiloh Payne
21st Dec 2020 8:50 AM
A serious crash involving two cars and a truck has closed the Gateway Motorway northbound, while southbound traffic is also impacted.

The motorway is closed just after Miles Platting Road, Eight Mile Plains, causing more than 20km of congestion and delays in excess of 44 minutes.

 

 

 

 

Motorists travelling southbound are facing 16-minute delays.

 

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics treated two people at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 6.40am.

 

 

 

One man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Another patient declined transport to hospital.

 

