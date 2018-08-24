Gastro cases linked to Kingaroy fast food store

REHYDRATE THE RIGHT WAY: When recovering from gastro, it's good to avoid caffeine and alcohol for several days.

REHYDRATE THE RIGHT WAY: When recovering from gastro, it's good to avoid caffeine and alcohol for several days. Samantha Elley

GASTRO cases have been linked with a fast food store in Kingaroy.

Dr Penny Hutchinson, Darling Downs Public Health Unit director, said she had received several reports of people with gastroenteritis and there have been claims of a link with a fast food outlet in Kingaroy.

The Public Health Unit, in collaboration with the South Burnett Regional Council, is currently investigating these claims, and could not confirm which outlet it was at this stage, she said.

Dr Hutchinson said gastroenteritis is highly infectious and can be easily passed from person to person.

People can also become infected from consuming contaminated food or drinks.

People who are sick with gastro are infectious and can spread the illness even after their symptoms have settled.

Adults with gastro should not return to work until 24 hours after the symptoms have settled.

People who are food handlers or with some types of gastro should not return to work for at least 48 hours after symptoms have settled.

Children with gastro should not return to childcare or school until the diarrhoea has stopped for 24 hours or up to 48 hours for some conditions, Dr Hutchinson said.

Generally, treatment for gastro includes rest, drinking plenty of fluids either water or oral rehydration drinks which are available from your local pharmacy.

If you are unable to keep fluids down or have very young child with gastro it is important to seek medical advice as dehydration can be a serious complication.