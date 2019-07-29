Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Mount Isa mine was forced to evacuate after an ammonia leak.
A Mount Isa mine was forced to evacuate after an ammonia leak.
Environment

Gas leak forces evacuation at mine site

by Sam Bidey
29th Jul 2019 9:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GAS leak at a North Queensland mine site forced a building to be evacuation.

Glencore the operator of the mine confirmed there was a "localised ammonia leak" in one of the buildings on site shortly before 3pm on Sunday.

"The leak was detected by our monitoring systems and the building was immediately evacuated," a Glencore spokeswoman said.

"Emergency procedures were activated and (Queensland Fire and Emergecny Services) responded to the incident."

The spokeswoman said there were no injuries from the leak and an investigation into the incident had started.

Copper and zinc is produced at the mine which is run by mining giant Glencore.

More Stories

ammonia evacuation gas leak mine safety mining mount isa mines

Top Stories

    GM jailed for stealing more than $41,000 from work

    premium_icon GM jailed for stealing more than $41,000 from work

    Crime HE WAS the general manager of a hotel with no criminal history and now he's behind bars.

    IN COURT: Who is expected to appear in Bundaberg court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Who is expected to appear in Bundaberg court today

    Crime Who is listed to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

    Business idea not too shabby for clever couple

    premium_icon Business idea not too shabby for clever couple

    Business Where to source the best furniture pieces in Bundy

    Mum told 'quit meth for kids'

    premium_icon Mum told 'quit meth for kids'

    Crime Mum busted with needles in home