ATMOSPHERE CHECK: A Fire & Rescue NSW Lismore Hazmat crew were at Lismore Base Hospital early Monday morning to check on a possible gas leak. After conducting atmospheric tests it was declared safe.
News

Gas leak fears at hospital's maternity ward

Alison Paterson
by
27th Aug 2018 3:00 PM

FIREFIGHTERS were called to the Lismore Base Hospital early this morning after fears of a gas leak.

Fire & Rescue NSW Lismore station officer Jim Connors said a crew was tasked to attend the hospital around 5.15am.

He said a surgeon had been ill and another member of staff collapsed so the crew undertook an atmospheric check in the maternity ward.

"The first crew arrived on scene in an appliance but could not detect anything then another member of the medical staff took ill so they called in the Hazmat appliance and crew," he said.

"Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus using separate gas detectors did the checks."

Mr Connors said Hazmat crew undertook a comprehensive evaluation of the situation.

"We systematically checked the cooling tower as this is where the air-conditioning intake is, the boiler room for carbon monoxide and all the theatres," he said.

"When we found nothing untoward, we declared the atmosphere to habitable."

Lismore Base Hospital has been approached for comment.

Lismore Northern Star

