Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LEGEND: Jimbo Bazoobi with Gary the Goat earlier in 2017.
LEGEND: Jimbo Bazoobi with Gary the Goat earlier in 2017. Andrew Backhouse
Pets & Animals

Gary the Goat is dead - but we're not done with him yet

Philippe Coquerand
by
13th Sep 2018 5:50 PM | Updated: 14th Sep 2018 6:16 AM

Please note: Strong course language is present in the video. 

GARY the Goat is a household name, with more than 1.7 million followers on Facebook.

The cheeky Aussie goat quickly rose to fame through his stand-up shows at country pubs worldwide.

Sadly last year, the internet sensation had to be euthanized after suffering an acute heart tumour.

Owner Jim Dezarnaulds aka Jimbo Bazoobi decided to get Gary the Goat taxidermied by Amamoor's Down Under Taxidermy and Hunting.

He decided the Down Under taxidermist because "you can't get more Aussie than that."

"Gary the Goat died in Gatton so I decided to google nearby taxidermists and came across the one in Amamoor," he said.

Jimbo said Gary the Goat had a personality. 

"He was a goat that literally didn't give a f--k," he said.

"I want him taxidermied shagging another goat with the plaque underneath saying "the only f--k Gary ever gave."

The procedure is set to cost Jimbo $15,000 and could take up to a month to complete, with a fundraiser scheduled.

Jimbo is also hoping to raise $50,000 for a bronze statue and $100,000 for the movie.

To access the kick-starter campaign go to https://kck.st/2NKOdqt. 

Click here to see what's happening with Gary the Goat in the Gympie region.

amamoor editors picks facebook gary the goat gary the goat rum gympie jimbo bazoobi movies saleyards distillery social media icon social media influencer
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Anti-Adani lawyers weigh in on Bargara high-rise

    premium_icon Anti-Adani lawyers weigh in on Bargara high-rise

    News A LEGAL group lobbying against the Adani mine will address opponents of the proposed Bargara high-rise just days before a vote is held.

    Minister, report offer no explanation for ratio opposition

    premium_icon Minister, report offer no explanation for ratio opposition

    Politics Union says Australians in aged care will continue to suffer

    Start of road works has residents smiling

    premium_icon Start of road works has residents smiling

    News Long-suffering residents relieved

    Local Partners