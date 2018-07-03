Brennan opts for Bennett ploy

Konrad Hurrell will sit on the Titans' bench as cover.

TITANS coach Garth Brennan has taken a leaf out of his opposite number's book for Gold Coast's Round 17 NRL blockbuster against the Broncos.

Veteran Brisbane mentor Wayne Bennett has deployed the unusual strategy of playing an outside back such as Tom Opacic or Kotoni Staggs on the bench for the majority of his side's matches in 2018.

Now, in the absence of Maroons forwards Jai Arrow and Jarrod Wallace, Brennan has opted to call up out-of-favour centre Konrad Hurrell onto his bench for the home derby.

Brennan admitted Hurrell could potentially play a role in the forwards as a "big body", but said he far more likely to either fill in out wide or sit the entire 80 minutes on the bench.

Titans coach Garth Brennan talks to reporters. Picture: Jerad Williams

Joining Hurrell on the bench are hooker Mitch Rein and props Morgan Boyle and Moeaki Fotuaika, with starting No.9 Nathan Peats also an option to spend some time in the forward pack.

"There would have to be some major things go wrong to move him (Hurrell) into the forwards," Brennan said.

"He's there to cover any sort of thing that might go wrong out wide.

"Against the Bulldogs we only used 16 men so it doesn't necessarily mean that 17th player will get any game time at all if all pans out well and everyone stays healthy.

"But it is important that we have someone that can cover the outside backs there anyway just in case."

Hurrell has not played NRL since May after being dropped to the Intrust Super Cup.

Konrad Hurrell on his way to a try for the Tweed Heads Seagulls. Picture: SMP Images

Gold Coast is weating on the fitness of forwards Jack Stockwell and Will Matthews, who are both battling shoulder niggles.

Having won their past two games, the Titans will look to erase memories of their horror 54-0 loss the last time the Broncos visited Cbus Super Stadium 11 months ago.

Brisbane will be without six of their top players, however, with Matt Gillett and Jack Bird injured and Corey Oates, Andrew McCullough, Josh McGuire and James Roberts all in State of Origin camp.

A number of former stars will be in action before the round 17 match as part of the Deadly Choices All-Star Invitational curtain-raiser.

Titans players Brenko Lee and Ash Taylor at the NRL club’s school holiday clinic. Picture: Jerad Williams

Titans players took part in a school holiday junior coaching clinic on Tuesday at Pizzey Park.

Titans Round 17 team: 1. Michael Gordon, 2. Anthony Don, 3. Dale Copley, 4. Brenko Lee, 5. Phillip Sami, 6. AJ Brimson, 7. Ash Taylor, 8. Jack Stockwell, 9. Nathan Peats, 10. Ryan James (c), 11. Kevin Proctor, 12. Will Matthews, 13. Keegan Hipgrave. Interchange: 14. Mitch Rein, 15. Morgan Boyle, 16. Konrad Hurrell, 17. Moeaki Fotuaika, 18. Leilani Latu, 19. Kane Elgey, 20. Ryan Simpkins, 21. Brendan Elliot (four to be omitted).