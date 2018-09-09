Widdop dislocates his shoulder in brutal clash with the Broncos

THE Dragons could be without Gareth Widdop for their next clash, after their skipper suffered a repeat of his dislocated shoulder in the big win over the Broncos.

Widdop had a brilliant game to inspire the Dragons to a commanding 34-18 lead.

However he suffered a game ending dislocated shoulder in the second half, that threatens to end his season early.

"Oh no not again, the shoulder is gone again," Greg Alexander said in commentary.

"That's the same shoulder that saw him leave the field a few weeks back."

Widdop's injury continued a horror day for injuries for the Dragons, after James Graham failed an HIA test and Jack De Belin succumbed to his troublesome ankle injury in the second half.

The Dragons went on to win 48-18 in a stunning upset to the knock the Broncos out of the competition.

The team that takes on the Rabbitohs might be very different from the side that dismantled the Broncos, as Paul McGregor sweats on the fitness of Widdop and De Belin.