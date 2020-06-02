Gardiner out for more success as Bundy resumes TAB meets

Bundaberg’s Darryl Gardiner (right) with Cedrick Duff has been dominating Bundy meets recently. PHOTO: Claudia Williams

RACING: For Bundaberg’s Darryl Gardiner there is no place like home.

And it seems his horses love it too in terms of results.

Gardiner will have four horses in three races today as Bundaberg continues its TAB meets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He’ll be hoping to continue his dominance in recent events as well.

Since Bundaberg converting to TAB meets with no spectators after regions got localised, Gardiner has become the trainer to beat.

Gardiner has won nine of the past 24 races, which have all been held under TAB.

It is a winning percentage of 37.5 per cent, which is far better than his career average of 15 per cent.

His horses have also podiumed in two thirds of the races they have entered so far in TAB meets.

“The horses are all racing well at the moment,” Gardiner said.

“There’s been no travel for the horses and it is our home track.

“That’s about the only key so far.”

Gardiner’s major success has come through Ten Taubada’s, which has won a race in the past four meetings.

The Bundy trainer revealed that Ten Taubada’s is one away from breaking his record of horses that have won in successful meets.

In 2019, Mr Phenomenal won five races in five straight meets.

Ten Taubada’s won’t be racing today with Gardiner instead focusing the horse on another meet.

“The races doesn’t really suit him so we gave him a week off,” he said.

“He will go around at the next meet at the end on June.”

Gardiner has four horses racing today with Plunge and Crisscross in race four, Al’s Briefs in race three and Joe Albert in race two.

Joe Albert is aiming for three straight wins.

“He’s racing well,” Gardiner said.

“I’d really like to see him over a mile, rather than 1380m.

“But he’s really competitive.”

Gardiner said Plunge would be competitive but has drawn badly in the barrier.

Crisscross will also be there in the finish.

“I’ve given him four starts with one win,” Gardiner said.

“And in the others he’s finished second.”

Sentimentally, Gardiner hopes Al’s Briefs can land him a lasting win.

Al’s Briefs days as a racehorse are numbers with the nine-year-old getting towards retirement.

But Gardiner hopes the gelding can win for the 19th time soon.

“He is racing just a touch below his best,” he said.

“He is nine-year-old, he’s lost a couple of length.

“But I think he can win, he’s very sound.”

The race meet today will see six races, including a full field in race five.

The first race starts at 1pm.