Gap widens between Bundy school leavers and big city cousins

UNI BOUND: Nathan Van Rooijen and Corey Hanks at their formal last year. Corey is set to complete a Bachelor of Secondary Education at CQUniversity in Bundaberg.

UNI BOUND: Nathan Van Rooijen and Corey Hanks at their formal last year. Corey is set to complete a Bachelor of Secondary Education at CQUniversity in Bundaberg. contributed

BUNDABERG school leavers are falling further behind their big city cousins with new data revealing a widening in key employment and education outcomes.

A comparison of Bundaberg and Brisbane over the past decade shows the gap has risen dramatically in the number of those going to university.

Brisbane school leavers are now twice as likely to go into higher education with almost 60 per cent heading to university, compared to under 30 per cent in the Rum City.

Disturbingly, the number of school leavers looking for work is much higher in Bundaberg at 12.6 per cent, compared to 7.6 per cent.

And while the number who now class themselves as part-time workers has surged from 20 per cent in 2008 to 26 per cent in Bundaberg, in Brisbane the number only marginally rose from 10.4 per cent to 12.1 per cent during this period.

The results come as state and federal leaders clash over Hinkler MP Keith Pitt's controversial claim on national television that teachers had told him some school leavers aspired to go on the dole.

Mr Pitt argues the incoming Cashless Debit Card will help address generational employment problems.

"For those who are under 30, on Newstart, 90 per cent of those - 90 per cent - have one parent or more on unemployment benefits in the last 15 years, the majority for nine out of 15 years and the worst part of this is for those kids under 30, 57 per cent will still be on welfare in 10 years time,” he said.

The widening gap between regional and metropolitan school leavers heading to uni is something Luke Sinclair is only too aware of.

Mr Sinclair is CQUniversity's Wide Bay Associate Vice Chancellor.

He said Bundaberg wasn't the only regional area seeing tighter numbers of students enrolling into degrees.

Mr Sinclair said there was a definite disparity between metropolitan university numbers and regional university rates.

"There is definitely a gap and we've been working really hard in the last 10 years to improve that,” he said.

"Unfortunately, this disparity is not limited to just the Bundaberg region. Nationally, participation and attainment rates in regional Australia are half of that in metropolitan Australia.

"We acknowledge there is work to be done ... it (lower enrolment rates) isn't just isolated to Bundaberg ... these figures are unacceptable, but we're working to close that gap.”

The NewsMail yesterday put a series of questions (see editor's opinion on this page) to Acting Education Minister Kate Jones about what was being done to address the disparity in educational outcomes.

Late yesterday, Ms Jones responded with a further attack on Mr Pitt.

"Keith Pitt is only trying to pretend his cashless welfare card trial is about long term unemployed people after he realised what he said yesterday,” Ms Jones said.

"He said: 1. He personally knew parents who claimed their children only dreamed of going on welfare and 2. He had read a report that said that 90 per cent of people on Newstart under 30 years old had at least one parent who was unemployed.

"I called out point one and said show us the families saying this to you.

"And I said that the cashless welfare card will do nothing for employment rates in Wide Bay.

"Let's be clear, it is a policy that costs money, victimises the unemployed and makes it harder for some of our most disadvantaged households to go about their day for nothing - for no proven benefit.

"It's the prevalence and reliance on the dark conservative world view Keith Pitt has of the ability of low-income households to spend money that says to me he does not have an interest in talking about the determinants of intergenerational and long-term unemployment.”

Ms Jones said if Mr Pitt was truly wanting a "serious conversation” he should have discussed several topics including the significant differences in the health and labour market outcomes between cities and regional areas, extreme intergenerational equity gaps between indigenous and non-indigenous Australians, affordable and accessible primary health care services and early childhood education.

Mr Pitt responded saying it was "disgraceful” the Queensland Government had not signed up for the Federal Government's Skilling Australian's fund.

"The fund aims to provide up to 50,000 apprenticeships and traineeships in Queensland alone,” Mr Pitt said.

"My constituents want action not political mud slinging. I say to Minister Jones get on board with the Regional Deal for Hinkler and let's make some positive changes for Regional Queensland and its youth.”

NewsMail attempts to speak with an education expert yesterday were unsuccessful.