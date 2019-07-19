Gang widow link in TV assault claims

Victoria Police have charged a man linked to a reality TV show devised by gangland widow Roberta Williams with kidnapping and extortion.

The man, a cameraman on the show, allegedly assaulted the show's producer, the Herald Sun reported.

The 36-year-old is facing charges of false imprisonment, threats to kill and assault after an incident in Collingwood on July 9.

He was arrested three days later.

The man was remanded in custody over the weekend and appeared in Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Williams was married to slain underworld figure Carl Williams, and rejects any claim she was involved when the TV producer was allegedly held hostage.

Roberta and Dhakota Williams in a promo for their new reality series.

A young Dhakota is pictured here with her father, Carl Williams. Picture: Instagram

It is alleged the cameraman demanded he ask relatives to send them money, according to the Herald Sun.

Williams, who has not been charged with any offence relating to the incident, is understood to dispute that it even took place.

"As the investigation is ongoing and the matter is before the court, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage," a police spokeswoman told news.com.au.

She set up a Go Fund Me page asking for donations for a TV series featuring herself and daughter Dhakota.

The page said the documentary was due to air within the next year.

The man was bailed to appear in court again in October.