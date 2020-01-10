Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four men have been arrested and charged after NSW Police swooped on the Villawood immigration detention centre early on Friday morning.
Four men have been arrested and charged after NSW Police swooped on the Villawood immigration detention centre early on Friday morning.
Crime

Gang busted in Sydney detention centre

by Steven Trask
10th Jan 2020 6:51 PM

A criminal syndicate operating inside a Sydney immigration detention centre managed to buy six cars using stolen credit card numbers, police allege.

Four men have been arrested and charged after NSW Police swooped on the Villawood immigration detention centre early on Friday morning.

Police said they found an improvised weapon, methylamphetamine, several mobile phones and prescription drugs during searches of rooms used by the group.

A police strike force was formed in December to investigate the alleged criminal syndicate.

Sutherland Shire Police Area Command Superintendent Jason Box said at least six cars had been bought using stolen credit card numbers.

"They have come into possession of stolen credit card numbers. They used those numbers to purchase these vehicles over the phone," he said.

"People acting at their request were collecting the vehicles and onselling them."

The four men were awaiting deportation at the time, Supt. Box said.

A 20-year-old from Sudan, a 34-year-old Lebanese man and a 49-year-old Lebanese man have been charged with obtaining property by deception and supplying prohibited drugs.

A 27-year-old New Zealander has been charged with obtaining property by deception.

The men were refused bail and were scheduled to appear in Bankstown Local Court on Friday.

crime criminal syndicate immigration detention villawood

Just In

    Woman dies in prison

    Woman dies in prison
    • 10th Jan 2020 6:54 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: South Kolan fire jumps containment lines

        PREPARE TO LEAVE: South Kolan fire jumps containment lines

        News A fire has jumped containment lines and is travelling in a westerly direction from Ten Mile Road and Heales Road, towards Keoghs Road, South Kolan.

        Irukandji confirmed in Fraser Island waters

        premium_icon Irukandji confirmed in Fraser Island waters

        News AN Irukandji jellyfish has been caught in the waters west of Fraser Island by...

        Underwater Reef cooling plan shelved

        premium_icon Underwater Reef cooling plan shelved

        Environment 'We’re not going to put the mixers in'

        Bundy reporter’s brush with royals before Megxit

        premium_icon Bundy reporter’s brush with royals before Megxit

        News NewsMail journalist Geordi Offord and her cousin Maddison had her photograph taken...