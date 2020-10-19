Police in Condell Park after a fatal shooting on Monday morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ Monique Harmer

Police in Condell Park after a fatal shooting on Monday morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ Monique Harmer

A man has died after being gunned down in a suspected drive-by shooting in Sydney's southwest.

It's understood the victim is notorious crime figure Bassam Hamzy's younger brother Mejid Hamzy.

His attacker remains on the run with Public Order and Riot Squad officers and the NSW Police helicopter swarming the Condell Park area to try to track them down.

Emergency services were called to reports of a shooting in Simmat Avenue in Condell Park just after 7.30am on Monday.

NSW Police said a man was found nearby with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police in Simmat Ave, Condell Park after a fatal shooting. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ Monique Harmer

Bassam Hamzy.

Paramedics worked on the man, but he died at the scene.

Police said Simmat Avenue and Curtin Place were closed in both directions. People have been advised to avoid the areas.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to an address in Condell Park just after 7.30am.

He said a man was treated by four ambulance crews at the scene.

Police are still searching for the gunman. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ Monique Harmer

Police in Simmat Avenue after a fatal shooting on Monday morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ Monique Harmer

Footage from the scene shows a large police presence in Curtin Place.

A police helicopter was also hovering above.

Police said officers from Bankstown Police Area Command had established a crime scene and begun investigations with assistance from the Homicide Squad.

Forensics officers also arrived at the Condell Park scene late on Monday morning.

Bassam Hamzy is the leader of the violent southwest Sydney gang Brothers For Life, a convicted murdered and is locked up in Goulburn Supermax in southern NSW.

Originally published as Gang boss's brother shot dead in Sydney