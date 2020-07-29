Menu
Craig Driver mans the counter at his shop, Grim Games and Hobbies. Photo: Pollymiss Photography
News

Gaming hub expands to include new spaces for fun and friends

Crystal Jones
29th Jul 2020 10:30 AM
WANTING to provide youths and young adults with a place to have fun in Bundaberg was all the inspiration Craig Driver needed to set up Grim Gaming and Hobbies.

It was so successful he has moved from his Woondooma St business and gaming space to a bigger building on Electra St, opening today.

The building offers more services and spaces for people to gather and have fun in a social environment.

 

Lexi loves greeting people who come to the shop. Photo: Pollymiss Photography
"The new location is much bigger, we've fitted it out with three private rooms and a large communal gaming section," Mr Driver said.

The space provides supplies and spaces for engaging in some of Bundaberg's most popular tabletop games.

"Some of the favourites are Warhammer, Magic and Dungeons & Dragons," Mr Driver said.

"Most collectable card games, like Pokemon, Dragonball Z and Yu-Gi-Oh have a core group of players that come in.

 

Grim Gaming and Hobbies has expanded.Photo: Pollymiss Photography
"There's a selection of board games that vary in difficulty available to play and it's a great place to connect with players when you want to try a new game."

Mr Driver said there were other services being offered from the building too.

"Our retail section is now separated from the main playing area of the store and we are partnering with Tech Resurrect, a new tech repair business servicing Bundaberg and surrounds."

 

Craig Driver with loyal sidekick Lexi. Photo: Pollymiss Photography
Mr Driver said Tech Resurrect was set to offer drone repairs.

"Jake offers repair on all types of phones, tablets, computers and even drones," he said.

"Drone repair is actually really hard to find, so we are pleased to have him on board.

"He will also retail phone cases, chargers, screen protectors and so on."

Tech Resurrect has a strong focus on recycling and reusing products, Mr Driver said. "They encourage people to repair rather than replace and update instead of trashing their older model laptops and PCs," he said.

 

A close-up of figurines. Photo: Pollymiss Photography
"They take pride in the fact that they recycle all old parts and batteries as mandated by law, which is sadly not a guarantee with all tech businesses."

Mr Driver said the new shop came with improved facilities including an on-site bathroom.

"The new location also has an outdoor area which will be used for our famous 'family dinner' sausage sizzles," he said.

"There are on-site bathroom facilities and plenty of street parking."

Mr Driver said there was a big demand for fun spaces in Bundaberg.

"There is a huge need for a place where people can come together and be with their friends," he said.

 

Board games at Grim's. Photo: Pollymiss Photography
"Bundaberg is lacking in hang-out spaces for young adults and we are happy that we can provide that based around a common interest.

"Grim's welcomes people from all walks of life, there is no barrier to participation.

"We have plenty of resources on hand so that new and inexperienced players can try something new, our regulars are always willing to help out."

 

Figurines at the store. Photo: Pollymiss Photography
The new store is the product of the team mentality that lives within Grim's.

"The Grim's community really came together to make this happen," Mr Driver said.

"Over the past three weeks, we've had our regulars helping with the building, sanding, painting, relocation and set-up.

"It's been early mornings and late nights, but it's all worth it when you see the new shop.

"Everyone has really pulled together to make this a success and we appreciate it so much."

Grim's is located at 8 Electra St, barely a block from Hinkler.

 

Some of the models inside the shop. Photo: Pollymiss Photography
