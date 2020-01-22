Gaming community can level up at new eSports lounge

AFTER five years in the making the doors to the Quantum Lounge: eSports Centre are set to open.

Founder Daniel Hicks said he wanted to create a competitive LAN (local area network) party space which welcomed in the Bundaberg gaming community and served as a platform to boost the region’s potential for gaming events and competitions.

Before the Quantum Lounge, Mr Hicks said the only venue gamers could get together was in someone’s living room with cables, consoles and gamers strewn across the room.

He said the plan to create an environment where gamers could come together started in 2015 and progressed to an eSports club at the local university, but it was limited to CQUniversity students.

While they managed to get 20 members, Mr Hicks said they also had a lot of interest from high school students who couldn’t join the uni club.

But with the Quantum Lounge’s capacity for 14 computers to plug into the server, and more with Wi-Fi capabilities, it will serve as a home base for everyone.

Mr Hicks said he hoped the lounge would become a place for people to have fun and enjoy gaming alongside one another, whether they are playing with or against each other.

He said games like League of Legends and Fortnite were not only great games to play with people, but also attracting large cash prize pools at competitions where the winners went home multi-millionaires.

Mr Hicks hopes that the Quantum Lounge can attract both talent and future events.

Where the local pop culture fans have Bundy Pop Mania, Mr Hicks said it would be great to have a local equivalent to the European event Dreamhack.

He said the trend in gaming was the ever-increasing popularity.

Putting the finishing touches on the eSports venue, Mr Hicks said their opening event, would run across the Australia Day long weekend.

For those eager to log on, the doors open on Saturday with the official opening on Sunday. The centre is at 69 Perry St, cost is $5 an hour to connect your device to the server.

For more information visit the Quantum Lounge: eSports Centre Facebook page or website.