BATON BEARER: Sam Brillante with Borobi at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School. Mike Knott BUN171117BOROBI1

THE 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games mascot Borobi made a special visit to Bundaberg yesterday.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School students met Borobi and checked out the Bundaberg artist Chern'ee Sutton's work.

Sarah and Boorbi on stage at the St Joseph's Catholic Primary School. Mike Knott BUN171117BOROBI2

The 19-year old designed the indigenous component on Borobi's hands, feet and surfboard.

She was commissioned by the Commonwealth Games organising committee in October 2016 to add her indigenous flare to Borobi's design.