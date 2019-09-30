Gamer argues it should be game over on loot boxes

GAME OVER: Bundaberg Levi Horvath is calling for a ban on loot boxes in video games in Australia.

GAME OVER: Bundaberg Levi Horvath is calling for a ban on loot boxes in video games in Australia. Mikayla Haupt

BUNDABERG'S Levi Horvath is calling on the government to ban the use of loot boxes in video games, for the fear of creating gambling addictions in the children that play them.

Having played video games since he was three-years-old, Mr Horvath said he loved to play games but was saddened to see the way they've changed in the past decade to incorporate gambling.

Likening loot boxes to slot machines, Mr Horvath said you could earn them in some games or pay real money for them for in-game currency to buy the boxes.

"With a loot box, they can be called packs, but at the basis they are a loot box," he said.

"You open it and you get a random item or random items and with the current laws they don't disclose the percentage that you get for items."

He said the boxes typically contained cosmetic items for characters and if you don't get what you want, then you "purchase more and more and then it turns into a spiralling problem".

He said there were stories of thousands of dollars being spent each month which is "ridiculous" because children have access to these games.

"There's no laws banning them, there's nothing that restricts them - children can go into a store, buy a game that has these loot boxes in and get a gambling addiction from them," he said.

He said any claims that loot boxes were ethical were off-base and certainly not fun when the debt started to build up.

"There's many reports online of children having access to their parent's credit cards and they rack up thousands of dollars in bills," Mr Horvath said.

"Honestly it's a horrific thing in the video game industry.

"In the last 10 years I've seen video games be amazing pieces of art and have amazing stories, to being just all about making money.

"It's quite sad to be honest."

He said the inquest by the government stated there was a high change of these loot boxes causing gambling problems and a report suggested regulations of a label, "but that's not good enough".

Mr Horvath said he would prefer games simply had a purchasing option, eliminating the gamble for what you want.

"We need better regulations for this sought of thing,' he said.

"I'm not saying all games are bad, because there's games that don't have this and they're amazing."

Mr Horvath said some parents were "out of touch" with modern video games and technology and they should learn about them to help protect their children.

A Department of Communications and the Arts spokesperson said the Interactive Gambling Act 2001 made it an offence to provide or advertise prohibited and unlicensed regulated interactive gambling services to customers in Australia.

"Prohibited services include online casino-style gaming services of chance or mixed skill and chance, such as online poker and slot machines, which are played for money or anything else of value," he said.

"In general, loot boxes and similar services are not considered interactive gambling services.

"The Act does however capture third party websites that allow players to gamble on virtual items on casino-style games where the virtual items can be exchanged for money or anything else of value."

The spokesperson said parents play an important role when it came to choosing content for their children to play and managing any possible risks with online gaming.

The eSafety Commissioner's website has a set of online resources for parents and carers concerned about online gaming.

These resources provide an overview of loot boxes, strategies for safe gaming and information about the use of parental controls and limiting in-game spending.