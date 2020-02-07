Menu
Stolen property items worth more than $400 were taken from a Bundaberg West home.
Game over: Police look for stolen PlayStation 4 Pro, games

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
7th Feb 2020 10:12 AM
IT’S all fun and games until someone pinches your console.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said between 3pm on Wednesday and 1pm on Thursday, unknown offenders have attended a residence on Powers St, Bundaberg West and stolen a PlayStation 4 Pro, two controllers and various games.

Sen Const Duncan said the stolen property was worth more than $400.

Police are currently investigating the matter and urge anyone with information in relation to the matter to contact police on 131 444 and quote reference QP2000259841.

