Game over: Police look for stolen PlayStation 4 Pro, games
IT’S all fun and games until someone pinches your console.
Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said between 3pm on Wednesday and 1pm on Thursday, unknown offenders have attended a residence on Powers St, Bundaberg West and stolen a PlayStation 4 Pro, two controllers and various games.
Sen Const Duncan said the stolen property was worth more than $400.
Police are currently investigating the matter and urge anyone with information in relation to the matter to contact police on 131 444 and quote reference QP2000259841.