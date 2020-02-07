Game over: Police look for stolen PlayStation 4 Pro, games

Stolen property items worth more than $400 were taken from a Bundaberg West home.

IT’S all fun and games until someone pinches your console.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said between 3pm on Wednesday and 1pm on Thursday, unknown offenders have attended a residence on Powers St, Bundaberg West and stolen a PlayStation 4 Pro, two controllers and various games.

Sen Const Duncan said the stolen property was worth more than $400.

Police are currently investigating the matter and urge anyone with information in relation to the matter to contact police on 131 444 and quote reference QP2000259841.