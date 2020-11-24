Game over for teen who shared ex’s nude pic

Christian Ross Farrag pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday to using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence. Picture: File.

Young stupidity has been blamed for a Coast teen sharing a nude photo of his ex-girlfriend on a gaming app.

Christian Ross Farrag pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday to using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence after he passed on an intimate photo of his ex-girlfriend without her consent in April.

Police prosecutor Stephen Potter said the victim had sent a photo of her wearing a G-string to Farrag during their four to five-month relationship.

Sergeant Potter said the side of the victim's left breast and buttocks could be seen in the partially naked photo of her in a kneeling position.

"At an unconfirmed time and date in April the victim has become aware her photo had been sent to various people through a media app known as Discord," Sergeant Potter said.

"The lady has been contacted by other Discord users who warned her."

The victim knew she had only sent the photo to the then 19-year-old and confronted him via messages.

Sgt Potter said a screenshot of the messages showed Farrag said he had passed it on to one other user and he had done nothing illegal.

Duty lawyer Michael Robinson asked Magistrate Maxine Baldwin to consider the offending photo.

"The photograph doesn't depict the victim's face, basically the photo has been cropped from below the shoulders up," he said.

"The offence itself while certainty satisfies the offensive part of the charge perhaps its less so than what it would have been if her face had been visible."

He told the court another user of the app had somehow identified the victim without her face.

Mr Robinson said while Farrag, now 20, had not disclosed his motive, he was cooperative with police and made comprehensive admissions.

"He sent it to one person and of course that person has sent it to another, and it has just gone to everyone," he said.

Mr Robinson suggested a fine as an appropriate punishment.

Farrag accepted his actions were offensive and regrettable.

Magistrate Baldwin described the behaviour as a "low life thing to do".

"I would have thought with all of the media and all of the education blokes would have got the message by now that you can't objectify women," she said.

"It's really awful and I don't understand why you would do it in the first place and the only reason I can come up with is you're young and stupid."

She ordered the unemployed Tanawha resident to complete 60 hours of community service.

A conviction was recorded.