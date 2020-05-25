Game on with Bundy eSports event

EGAMES: Daniel Hicks at the Quantum Lounge in North Bundaberg.

WHILE sport has been sidelined amid the pandemic, Bundy students are getting the chance to step on the eSports field.

Bundaberg Regional Libraries is teaming up with Bundaberg Quantum Lounge this month to run an eSports event for the region’s youth.

Electronic sport is a co-ordinated competition, professional and amateur, between teams or individual cos, in a digital environment.

It requires acute senses, hand-eye coordination, mental acuity and fast problem-solving skills.

Bundaberg Library information services librarian Stephen Harris said the decision to create an eSports event specifically for high school students had come about due to high demand from local youth.

“eSports is a fascinating development which allows for collaborations with educational facilities, both high school and tertiary, with many universities now offering game design as a degree,” he said.

“It is hugely popular and we have received loads of requests for gaming at the library.

“We decided that the best way to facilitate this was to involve local high schools to create a community gaming environment.”

Quantum Lounge’s Dan Hicks and Luke Doolan have been operating their eSports lounge in North Bundaberg and said they were excited to be part of the collaboration.

Schools will put forward teams of five players to compete in matches in a round-robin style. The team with the most points will be the winner.

Mr Harris said eSports supported brain health and promoted decision making, cognitive planning and information processing.

“It is unique in its requirements for eye-hand co-ordination in that competitors must be able to perform complex hand actions with perfect co-ordination,” he said.

“It has similarities to chess in that it promotes critical thinking and analysis combined with split second logical decision making.”

The eSports event will take place on May 27 and 29 online from 4pm to 8pm with games to be streamed via Twitch.

