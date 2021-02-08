Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BUNDY CUP: 6 Pack versus Ruckrats. Picture: Rhylea Millar
BUNDY CUP: 6 Pack versus Ruckrats. Picture: Rhylea Millar
News

GAME ON: Photos from action-packed Bundy Cup

Rhylea Millar
8th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Touch football players from across the state braved the high temps in Bundy this weekend to participate in the Bundaberg Cup.

More than 900 players and 60 teams registered to play in the weekend comp and to claim the ultimate prize pool of $20,000.

And while it was a warm weekend to say the least, it wasn't just the weather that brought the heat to the field with teams putting on a show for spectators as they battled it out.

Here are just some of the photos captured from the mixed social league when team 6 pack versed Ruckrats.

Ultimately local Bundaberg team 6 pack claimed victory with the final score of 4-3.

Matches will continue today to declare the winning team of this year's tournament.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MONKEY BUSINESS: Bundy cafe trades in wheels for new home

        Premium Content MONKEY BUSINESS: Bundy cafe trades in wheels for new home

        News It’s the new cafe on the block and while its doors may be opening for the first time, Bundaberg will recognise the brand which was once on wheels.

        • 8th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        INFLUENTIAL: Bundy personalities inspiring Insta followings

        Premium Content INFLUENTIAL: Bundy personalities inspiring Insta followings

        News Bundaberg has a myriad of pages to brighten your feed

        • 8th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        LOVERS DAY: 12 date ideas to treat your special person

        Premium Content LOVERS DAY: 12 date ideas to treat your special person

        News Enjoy a night on the town with your loved one this Valentine’s Day and why not...

        • 8th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Queensland schools go under the microscope

        Premium Content Queensland schools go under the microscope

        Education More than 350 Qld schools set to be reviewed by education department

        • 8th Feb 2021 5:03 AM