GAME ON: 100+ photos from action-packed Bundy Cup

Touch football players from across the state braved the high temps in Bundy this weekend to participate in the Bundaberg Cup.

More than 900 players and 60 teams registered to play in the weekend comp and to claim the ultimate prize pool of $20,000.

And while it was a warm weekend to say the least, it wasn’t just the weather that brought the heat to the field with teams putting on a show for spectators as they battled it out.

Here are just some of the photos captured from the mixed social league when team 6 pack versed Ruckrats.

Ultimately local Bundaberg team 6 pack claimed victory with the final score of 4-3.

Matches will continue today to declare the winning team of this year’s tournament.