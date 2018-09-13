GoT star’s spoiler about final season

KIT Harrington believes many Game of Thrones fans will be unhappy about what happens in the final season of the fantasy series.

Speaking to MTV News, Harrington, 31, listed a number of hit series such as The Sopranos, Breaking Bad and The Wire, which all had controversial endings.

Jon Snow and Daenarys' sex scene in Game of Thrones. Picture: HBO

"They all ended in a way that is never going to satisfy you," he said.

"I think a TV series that's spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end," he said. "I think not everyone's going to be happy, you know, and you can't please everyone."

Harrington's character Jon Snow is one of the show's most popular characters, evidenced when he was killed at the end of season five by his fellow Night's Watch and later brought back to life, much to the delight of fans.

Some of the cast of Game of Thrones. Picture: Supplied

It has also been revealed that Snow is not in fact the bastard son of Ned Stark but actually his nephew, who his sister Lyanna shared with Prince Rhaegar Targaryen.

Harrington's co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau recently said that "all the pieces fit" together in the end.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jamie Lannister and Lena Heady as Cersei Lannister in Game of Thrones. Picture: Supplied

Of the finale's script, he revealed: "I mean, when I read it … some of the parts of it I'd get, and other parts of it were just completely shocking and surprising."