Thrones star checks into rehab

Actor Kit Harington has checked into rehab to deal with ‘some personal issues’. Picture: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

GAME of Thrones star Kit Harington has checked into rehab to deal with some personal issues, it's been confirmed.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the actor has been in a Connecticut health retreat for nearly a month after checking in midway through the airing of the HBO series' final season.

"Kit has decided to utilise this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues," read a statement released by his representative.

It follows an earlier report in the NY Post that claimed that Harington had been working on methods to deal with "stress and negative emotions".

"The British actor has been undergoing psychological coaching, practising mindful meditation and cognitive behavioural therapy to combat stress and deal with negative emotions at the facility, which costs over $US120,000 a month," the report read.

A source, who is reportedly close friends with the Jon Snow actor, explained the end of the decade-long series "really hit Kit hard" and his wife and fellow Thrones star Rose Leslie "is being extremely supportive".

Harington and Leslie tied the knot in June last year after meeting on the set of the show.

In The Last Watch, a behind-the-scenes documentary released this week, Harington cries during a table read when he learned how the final episode would play out.

In another particularly tear-jerking moment, Harington broke down in tears again after filming his last-ever scene on the show.

Harington cried when he learned the fate of his character.

"I feel like my heart is breaking," Harington told the cast and crew. "I love this show more than, I think, anything.

"It has never been a job for me. It's been my life, and this will always be the greatest thing I'll ever do.

"You are my family. I love you."

An emotional Harington cried when he finished shooting his last scene.

His heartfelt speech triggered an emotional reaction among those on set, with a group of extras crying as they watched on.