Forgotten heroes who’ll save GoT

With just one season of Game Of Thrones left, there's so much that fans want to see - and there's also a bunch of "forgotten" characters that might just return to play a vital part in the final action.

There's been plenty of characters come, go and die in GoT - so many that it can be tricky to keep track of them.

But here's a few whose character arcs need tidying up - and who could play a pivotal role in the final events.

There is no guarantee that all - or indeed any of them - will come back. But it would be nice to think that GoT will tie up all its loose ends in the final season and give us the pleasure of seeing these characters again.

ILYN PAYNE

Could mute executioner Ilyn Payne return only to be killed by Arya? Picture: Supplied

We doubly wish this guy would return. Forgotten him? He's the mute executioner who chopped off Ned Stark's head back in season one. He was pretty much top of Arya's kill list for a while there but actor Wilko Johnson developed cancer and the character was effectively put on hold for several seasons. Much of what Ser Payne does in the books was handed over to Bronn in the TV series. Johnson has thankfully recovered from what was thought to be terminal cancer and it would be fantastic to see him return - and then get killed by Arya. Could Arya head to King's Landing with a Littlefinger mask in her bag and a final Kill List?

ROBIN ARRYN

Robin Arryn, the weedy little son of Lyssa Arryn, would technically be in command of the Knights of the Vale after Littlefinger’s death. Picture: Supplied

He's popped up now and again through the seasons and now that Littlefinger is dead, it would be good to see him return. You may remember him as the weedy little son of Lyssa Arryn, who had been breastfed until he was nearly a teenager. But now, with Littlefinger's death, he is technically in command of the Knights of the Vale. He's also a cousin to the surviving Stark kids. It would be nice to imagine that he has grown a set while learning to fight with Yohn Royce's sons back in the Vale. After all, his father was one of Ned Stark's best friends, so he can't be all useless.

EDMURE TULLY

Edmure Tully is now free to come and help the north. Picture: Supplied

Another twit who was last seen betraying the Blackfish and helping Jaime Lannister regain Riverrun for the Freys to rule. Luckily we all know what happened to them (thanks Arya!) so he and the rest of the Tully forces are technically free to come and help the north. Yes, his most notable scene was heading off for a shag while the Red Wedding was on and, yes, Robb Stark thought he was about as useful as a fart in a suit of armour but, again, he is related to the Starks by marriage. It's time for all to unite to defeat the dead and to see the Tullys arrive by boat to rescue everyone from the jaws of the Night King's zombie bears would be a nice touch.

GHOST & NYMERIA

Jon Snow found Ghost as a pup.

Where has Ghost been? You'd think he'd want to be by Jon's side at a time like this. Anyway, he's got one last season to make an impression and surely a fully-grown direwolf is a handy ally. Then there's Nymeria. We got a glimpse of her when Arya was debating whether to go to King's Landing or to head north to Winterfell but that's not enough. We want to see a pack of direwolves take down a zombie bear in the final season!

OFF TO THE EAST

And then there's a whole heap of characters who could get dragged back into the Greyjoy subplot, with Euron heading east to pick up the Golden Company and Theon hot on his tail to free his sister Yara. Many of these characters were left behind when Daenerys finally headed to Westeros, others forgotten when Arya did the same. Why not bring them all together and finish it all off nicely?

DAARIO NAHARIS

Dany’s old squeeze, Daario Naharis. Picture: HBO

Remember him? Dany's old squeeze? Well, she's gone on to some hot nephew sex now, leaving behind the normal stuff. But he knows Theon and Yara are on Dany's side and, if Theon needs help to take down Euron, he could be just the man to supply it.

JAQEN H'GHAR

Could Jaqen H'Ghar actually be the Night King?. Picture: HBO

Jaqen H'Ghar could be back at any time. He could even be the Night King for all we know!

Come on, we've all missed him. A mysterious killer who can appear anywhere, at any time? Who wouldn't want to see him return! Will he come back to take revenge on Arya for leaving the ranks of the Faceless Men? Will he get dragged into the fight against the dead? Will he just deliver some more cool lines? Why not all three?

KINVARA

You may well have forgotten her but she was the Red Priestess who helped Dany control Meereen, because she believes that Dany is Azor Ahai, the Princess That Was Promised. As we have said before, this is going to be a Big Deal in season eight and will define who defeats the Night King and who gets to have a magical sword stuck in their heart so their soul can inhabit the blade. Melisandre has promised to return to Westeros, so she can die. Will Kinvara join her to help fulfil the prophecy? At the moment, Melisandre reckons Jon is Azor Ahai. Kinvara might be needed to throw in Dany's name.

SALLADHOR SAAN

Pirate Salladhor Saan. Picture: Supplied

This pirate helped out Ser Davos back in season two in his ultimately failed attempt to take King's Landing. But we might need him again. After all, there's hardly any Greyjoy ships left thanks to Euron burning them all. Theon might need a handy fleet of fighting pirates to get Yara back. And who better to turn to than Ser Davos's old mate?