All the clues in new GoT trailer

Daenarys and Jon Snow look serious as they head up the army in the new trailer.

HBO has released the official trailer for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, offering a dramatic sneak peek at the Battle of Winterfell along with plenty of intriguing hints about what's about to unfold.

What role will the dragons play in the Battle of Winterfell?

The new season, premiering on April 15th in Australia, will feature six feature-length episodes.

The explosive, two-minute trailer opens with a clearly panicked Arya Stark, played by Maisie Williams, running through Winterfell, before flipping back to a scene where she speaks coldly and calmly about knowing death and its "many faces".

Here's some of the other clues we picked up in the trailer:

THE BROTHERHOOD SURVIVED

After almost two years of waiting, the fate of three characters who appeared dead in the season seven finale has been confirmed.

Free Folk leader Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju), acting Lord Commander of the Night's Watch Dolorous Edd (Ben Compton) and the Lightning Lord Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) were at Eastwatch when the Night King and his ice dragon smashed through the Wall - and it looked as though they were doomed.

But around the 30-second mark in the trailer, it's clear the trio have survived the attack, as they're seen walking through what appears to be a tunnel.

Hey guys, welcome back.

THE LANNISTERS

We spot all three of the Lannisters in the trailer - although Tyrion is wildly under-represented.

A pregnant Cersei (Lena Headey) is drinking wine and looking smug with a smirk as she meets with someone in the Red Keep - unfortunately, no clue is given as to who - but the Queen is likely not staying put in King's Landing.

Who is Cersei smiling at?

It appears that she's heading North with her army to Winterfell - but the question remains as to why. Is she supporting the battle against the dead (hard to imagine she's flipped on that) - or is she planning to attack her mortal enemies while their attention is diverted?

Meanwhile, we hear a stirring speech from Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), where he declares his loyalty: "I promised to fight for the living, I intend to keep that promise."

Tyrion, meanwhile, only pops up a few times - and he's looking pretty worried.

He’s clearly got concerns.

THE BATTLE OF WINTERFELL

It's the battle scene that's been heavily teased for months: the Battle of Winterfell.

So it's no surprise we get plenty more hype in the trailer, with assorted characters clearly preparing themselves for the massive war headed their way.

The war is upon them.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) charges confidently, Gendry (Joe Dempsie) prepares the armoury, and Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) and Podrick Payne (Daniel Porter) head up the front of the army, while Jorah Moment looks terrified.

THE GOLDEN COMPANY THREAT

With the terrifying Night King and his entourage heading South, it would be easy to forget about the threat of the Greyjoy fleet, led by Euron Greyjoy, who is in cahoots with Cersei.

But in season seven, we saw Cersei order Euron to cross the Narrow Sea and recruit mercenaries known as the Golden Company - and from the trailer, it looks like he's successfully done just that.

The Golden Company.

The final chapter of the multi-award winning fantasy series will stream in Australia express from the US on Monday, April 15 at 11am AEDT on Foxtel.