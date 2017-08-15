28°
News

Game of Thrones-inspired ad gets a sequel

Jim Alouat
| 15th Aug 2017 4:11 PM
Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a the real Game of Thrones.
Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a the real Game of Thrones. Helen Sloan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT FEATURES dragons, swords and a war-weary hero whose single-minded devotion drives him north beyond the Wall to accomplish one goal ... to find the best car deals.

Yes, the Game of Thrones-inspired car ad, with not a single car to be seen, is back with a bang and will be heading to your TV and cinema screens soon.

BMGMedia.Tv has released two 45-second ads for Bundaberg Motor Group influenced by the global fantasy TV show that's in its seventh season.

 

MAN ON A MISSION: A still from the latest Game of Thrones-inspired ad for Bundaberg Motor Group has already been viewed almost 26,000 times on social media.
MAN ON A MISSION: A still from the latest Game of Thrones-inspired ad for Bundaberg Motor Group has already been viewed almost 26,000 times on social media. Contributed

It's a sequel of sorts to the 2015 BMG commercial, which garnered national attention when it aired on ABC's Gruen - a show that dissects advertising philosophy and execution.

The group released the ads on social media last week and it has had almost 26,000 views.

Like its predecessor, the car ads feature a Jon Snow lookalike on a mission to find the best car deals.

The second ad features a character clearly based on Melisandre, the Red Priestess.

GO NORTH: A still from a Game of Thrones-inspired ad for Bundaberg Motor Group.Photo Contributed
GO NORTH: A still from a Game of Thrones-inspired ad for Bundaberg Motor Group.Photo Contributed Contributed

BMGMedia.Tv creative director Michael Hennessy said it was a no-brainer to follow up the 2015 ad, this time with a slightly bigger budget so it spent more on effects and actors.

"We upped the production value a little bit," he said

"It's more epic."

The ad was filmed on the Fraser Coast with a cast of Wide Bay actors and retains its sense of humour.

"It's entertaining and funny," Mr Hennessy said.

Based on early response, Mr Hennessy expects the ad to do well with its sole aim to encourage people from Hervey Bay and Maryborough to head north to Bundaberg.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  ad advertisement bundaberg game of thrones gruen sequel

Crews work to extinguish Bundy kitchen blaze

Crews work to extinguish Bundy kitchen blaze

CREWS rushed to a Bundaberg home this afternoon after a fire was reported.

New changes coming to Bundaberg Aldi store

DOORS CLOSED: Ron Mason and Hannelore Guhr at Aldi Kepnock on opening day in September 2011.

Store to unveil makeover next week

Blue Care nurse given marching orders after 17 years

RALLYING: Rosaleen Nicholls will leave Blue Care after 17 years because of staff cuts.

Cars toot as nurses and community members step up fight

Cashless card flawed from start, expert tells inquest

DESIGN FLAWS: An academic says the Federal Government's Cashless Debit Card has further disempowered vulnerable families.

Income management scheme oppressive, says researcher

Local Partners

Win trolley full of groceries

Hinkler Central is giving away a chance for customers to grab as many groceries as they can within two minutes.

Students over the moon with Rheed McCracken visit

SPORTING HERO: Givelda State School students were in awe of their special guest Rheed McCracken.

Rheed inspires Givelda State School

Bundy ocean themed festival to draw a crowd of 5000

TIDAL WAVE: Local businesses ready to get on-board with Oceanfest.

Plenty of attractions to enjoy

Get a feel for uni at its open day

STUDY TIME: Bundaberg Diploma of Nursing students Mandi Dawson and Bella Lee on campus.

Check out all that's on offer at CQUni

Kitty Flanagan set to smash it in Bundaberg

BREAKING TABOOS: Kitty Flanagan will bring the laughs to Bundy.

Comedian talks about her funny moments

Sharks slam ‘stupid’ pitch: ‘I’m sick of it’

SHARK Tank gets heated tonight when the investors are faced with their biggest pet peeve yet again.

Awkward encounter on The Defenders set

Defenders assemble: Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox and Mike Colter in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

On set with Marvel's The Defenders cast in New York.

Amber Heard hilariously trolls Barnaby Joyce online

Heard vs. Joyce: It’s on.

Aquaman actress is getting her own back after dog apology video.

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the movie Deadpool.

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Deadpool 2 has died.

Fifi Box: 'I was sexually assaulted by male celebrity'

"You could argue I’ve been sexually assaulted."

Survivor evictee leaves nothing behind

Mark Wales is the latest to exit Australian Survivor.

Former Australian Army special operations soldier out of Survivor.

Liz Cantor gives Elon Musk serve about running over snake

Elon Musk copped a serve after running over a snake

“He tried to say, ‘I didn’t see it,’ but I replied ‘Bullshit'

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 52 Palermo Avenue, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $164,990

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* This is the ideal place to...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 33 Venezia Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $162,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Positioned in a small cul de...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 71 Messina Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $161,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Easement free and located in a...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 35 Venezia Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $177,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Lot 35 Venezia Court is a...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 36 Venezia Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $155,500

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Positioned in a quiet...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 46 Messina Way, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $161,000

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Lot 46 Messina Way is 750m2...

ATTENTION DEVELOPERS /INVESTORS SUB DIVISON OPPORTUNITY SEEKING EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

Lot 2 Birthamba Road, South Kolan 4670

Residential Land 102.8 HA OF SUBDIVIONAL LAND - SOUTH KOLAN QLD 4670 Rural residential ... Expressions of...

102.8 HA OF SUBDIVIONAL LAND - SOUTH KOLAN QLD 4670 Rural residential zone (minimum of 4000m2 blocks) Only 20 minutes drive to Bundaberg City Close to local...

EXQUISITE - EASY CARE - UPMARKET HOME

11 Oasis Court, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 Sold for...

Just like the beautiful homes in the nearby Golf Course Estate, Lakeview Drive, Parkview Terrace and more, none of the stunning homes in Oasis Court had water in...

TRANQUIL TREED OUTLOOK IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

5 Macpherson Court, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Enjoy the lovely tranquil treed outlook in your huge under roof outdoor entertaining area along with Bundaberg's beautiful climate. Centrally located in the...

PURCHASE THIS ALLOTMENT AND RECEIVE A $6,000 GIFT CARD

Lot 95 Amalfi Court, Ashfield 4670

Residential Land WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL ... $159,990

WITH EVERY BLOCK SOLD AND SETTLED IN BELLE EDEN UNTIL CHRISTMAS WILL RECEIVE A $6,000 BETTA ELECTRICAL GIFT CARD TO SPEND IN STORE* Lot 95 Amalfi Court is a 742m2...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly