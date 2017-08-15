Game of Thrones-inspired ad gets a sequel

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in a the real Game of Thrones.

IT FEATURES dragons, swords and a war-weary hero whose single-minded devotion drives him north beyond the Wall to accomplish one goal ... to find the best car deals.

Yes, the Game of Thrones-inspired car ad, with not a single car to be seen, is back with a bang and will be heading to your TV and cinema screens soon.

BMGMedia.Tv has released two 45-second ads for Bundaberg Motor Group influenced by the global fantasy TV show that's in its seventh season.

MAN ON A MISSION: A still from the latest Game of Thrones-inspired ad for Bundaberg Motor Group has already been viewed almost 26,000 times on social media. Contributed

It's a sequel of sorts to the 2015 BMG commercial, which garnered national attention when it aired on ABC's Gruen - a show that dissects advertising philosophy and execution.

The group released the ads on social media last week and it has had almost 26,000 views.

Like its predecessor, the car ads feature a Jon Snow lookalike on a mission to find the best car deals.

The second ad features a character clearly based on Melisandre, the Red Priestess.

GO NORTH: A still from a Game of Thrones-inspired ad for Bundaberg Motor Group.Photo Contributed Contributed

BMGMedia.Tv creative director Michael Hennessy said it was a no-brainer to follow up the 2015 ad, this time with a slightly bigger budget so it spent more on effects and actors.

"We upped the production value a little bit," he said

"It's more epic."

The ad was filmed on the Fraser Coast with a cast of Wide Bay actors and retains its sense of humour.

"It's entertaining and funny," Mr Hennessy said.

Based on early response, Mr Hennessy expects the ad to do well with its sole aim to encourage people from Hervey Bay and Maryborough to head north to Bundaberg.