HBO boss’ review of ‘dramatic’ GoT finale

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys on Dragonstone Beach in Game of Thrones season 7 episode one.

THE first review of Game of Thrones season 8 promises the show's conclusion will be both dramatic and emotionally charged.

Fans of the HBO fantasy series have watched the characters battle for the Iron Throne for eight years with plenty of heartbreak and brutal deaths along the way.

HBO president Casey Blows has seen the final series, The Sun reports, and he is confident fans will be satisfied with the ending.

"Everything I have seen makes me very, very confident that this is a (season) fans are going to be very happy with," he told TVLine.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen in a sneak peek of season 8. Picture: Helen Sloan/HBO

"It is a dramatically and emotionally thrilling way to end the series. I believe it will live up to the very high expectations."

The final season of Game of Thrones will stream in Australia express from the US on Monday, April 15 at 11am AEDT on Foxtel.

The plot of the final series has been kept almost under wraps, but fans have noticed major clues in this newest batch of pictures that establish who the 13 major characters are - and what their fates might be.

Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) wears armour in a shot of him smiling softly, and fans have noticed a subtle detail that could hint at the Kingslayer's fate.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that Jaime's armour is remarkably similar to Robb Stark's - hinting that Jaime makes it to the north and is welcomed by Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen and Sansa Stark.

Other pictures show Jon (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) looking lovingly at one another after their steamy lovemaking session on the boat headed north.

The loved-up snaps suggest the pair will continue their relationship - but it's unclear if they find out they're related and don't care or if they're yet to discover their family connection.

