Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Easts' Cody Stibbards in action in 2017.
Easts' Cody Stibbards in action in 2017. Mike Knott BUN010417LEAGUE19
Sport

Game gets called off early between The Waves and Easts

Shane Jones
by
14th Apr 2019 7:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LEAGUE: A serious injury to an Easts player forced their match against The Waves to be called off early in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade.

The game was stopped 15 minutes from time after Cody Stibbards went down with a neck injury with The Waves leading 34-12.

There was a significant delay in the game as he was taken from the field in an ambulance.

The delay resulted in the game being called off, giving The Waves victory.

"We (players) just cooled down too much,” The Waves coach Antonio Kaufusi said.

"It was the best thing to do (call off the game).”

Stibbards' family confirmed that Cody's injuries were not as bad as first thought.

"Cody's all good, cleared of fractures,” his father Jason revealed on social media.

"(It's) just bruising and (he's) very tender today (Sunday).”

The injury took away from a strong performance from last year's premiers.

The Waves brought back the defence that was missing from the first round against the Wallaroos by keeping Easts to 12.

In attack, six players scored for the Tigers in a team performance.

"We worked on that (our defence),” Kaufusi said.

"I thought we weren't far off, just needed intent. I was really pleased with our response.”

The game had The Waves new recruits from Easts play. Easts new recruits, that were Tigers last year, were involved as well.

Kaufusi said his former Easts players impressed.

"Ross (Larsen) and Tyrone (Ward) were excellent,” he said.

"Reece Maughan (who captained) led from the front as well.”

He also said the side focused on the game rather than the spectacle of playing Easts.

"We spoke about it and put it to bed,” Kaufusi said.

"It was all about us doing our job, two points is always going to be more satisfying.”

Both sides now have one win for the season but Easts has two losses from the opening three rounds.

Easts were contacted for comment but didn't respond.

Both sides now have the week off for Easter.

bundaberg rugby league a-grade eastern suburbs the waves
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Band Together community concert helps bushfire funds

    premium_icon Band Together community concert helps bushfire funds

    Community IF THERE'S one thing that can be said about the Deepwater, Wartburg region, it's that residents are resilient.

    • 14th Apr 2019 6:49 PM
    NEWS BRIEFS: Drink-driver warning, motorbike crash

    premium_icon NEWS BRIEFS: Drink-driver warning, motorbike crash

    Crime Snippets from the region

    • 14th Apr 2019 6:48 PM
    OPINION: Do your research, then cast your vote

    premium_icon OPINION: Do your research, then cast your vote

    Opinion If we don't use our brains, we have no one to blame but ourselves

    Countdown on: Days left until Minister decides Jewel's fate

    premium_icon Countdown on: Days left until Minister decides Jewel's fate

    News Four dates left before Easter for announcement