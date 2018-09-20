Menu
FKG Group's power plant in council
Technology

Game-changing 150MW power plant given green light

Tom Gillespie
by
20th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
AN INNOVATIVE new hybrid power plant from Toowoomba construction and technology giant FKG Group has been approved by the council.

In a massive leap forward for the company's plans to development the Witmack Technology Park in Wellcamp, the 150-megawatt gas-solar plant was unanimously endorsed by councillors at a special meeting yesterday.

The project, which should start construction in early 2019, lets FKG Group create its own energy network to supply low-cost power to a number of its current and upcoming projects and clients.

BIG PLANS: Concept art and mapping for FKG Group's massive new solar-gas hybrid power plant proposed for Charlton and Wellcamp, west of Toowoomba. FKG Group

It would feature a six-hectare gas power station complete with generators, cooling towers and turbines, as well as 119 hectares of solar panels.

Dallas Hunter told councillors the power plant would attract industry to the region.

"This project is very important for our Witmack Park and we believe it's very important for the Toowoomba region," he said.

"It's enabling infrastructure which will allow us to generate very economical power which will be a great attraction for industrial uses in our park.

"Toowoomba competes with Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne for industrial land uses and that creates some problems because people can't see over the range.

"To have a driver which is unique to Australia and something they can get in Sydney and Melbourne is important."

Mr Hunter said he was pleased with the result from the council.

"We're very pleased that the council has approved it and it will allow us to move forward with the rest of it," he said.

Seven residents opposed the project based on fauna movement, traffic impacts and planning scheme conflicts.

Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport also expressed some concerns about the glare from the panels on planes.

All issues were resolved with conditions.

