GAME CHANGER: Council backs key Bundy riverfront project

RIVERSIDE PROPERTY: Marina Quay Developments is behind a proposal, which would see 12 three-bedroom units within a four-storey building along the Burnett River. Contributed

BUNDABERG Regional Council has today granted a development permit to the proponents of 12 multi-level residential units overlooking the Burnett River.

An application, lodged by Marina Quay Developments Pty Ltd, sought a material change of use (MCU) over a vacant 1916 sq/m parcel of land located at the extreme northern end of Targo St, fronting the Burnett River.

The development approval has been welcomed by planning and development spokesman Cr Ross Sommerfeld.

"This project may well be the catalyst to ignite additional development projects along the riverside precinct,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"In recent years there has been very little by way of development along the Burnett River which is a truly beautiful and vastly underutilised natural asset of the Bundaberg region.

Cr Ross Sommerfeld.

"This building, which will consist of three storeys, will sit adjacent to the RSL and nearby Burnett Riverside Motel and will have easy access to the riverside and the CBD providing an enjoyable lifestyle for any future residents.”

Cr Sommerfeld said the approval had been heavily conditioned with 63 conditions and numerous advice notes appended.

"I can assure concerned residents that flood concerns have been significantly addressed,” he said.

"Habitable areas will sit about one metre above the 2013 record flood height with the lower level of the development utilised for car parking.

"The building foundations must be designed to withstand scour, the forces of flood waters and debris impact. An appropriate evacuation plan is also included in the conditions.”

Cr Sommerfeld said public access to existing walkways and other public areas will be maintained.

"This MCU approval is only the first step in an involved process surrounding this proposal. The applicants will be required to submit further development permits covering all building, plumbing and drainage and operational works prior to any building work commencing.

"This is an exciting concept with the development offering extensive east/west vistas of the Burnett River.

"It is a development concept that dovetails with council's Riverside Master Plan proposals. This may well light the fuse on similar projects that have been discussed but not yet acted upon,” Cr Sommerfeld said.