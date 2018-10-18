GALLERY: Trudi's triple delight at Bargara Ladies Classic

WINNER: 1770's Trudie Petrie sends the ball off to the green during the final round of the Bargara Ladies Classic. She claimed the title.

GOLF: Seventeen Seventy's Trudi Petrie is already planning on how she can make it four Bargara Ladies Classic in a row next year when the event comes back to the region.

The golfer claimed her third straight title on Wednesday, winning by seven shots over Bundaberg's Isabella Artcheua.

Artcheua led by one stroke heading into the final round but couldn't beat Petrie who shot a 71 to claim the crown.

"I haven't played like that (in the final round) for a few years,” she said.

"I just focused on my own game, wasn't worried about the other players and I took it one shot at a time.

"It was just nice to be in contention but it was great to win.”

Petrie said the goal now was to come back and do it again.

"I won't be playing much golf anywhere,” she said.

"But I will be coming back.

"Val (Bazley) does a fantastic job running it and the sponsors are fantastic that help it out.

"The event got 250 plus players and the reason they get that is the combination of everything going along very well.”

Wantima's Wendy O'Connell was third for the event with Sandy Davison (Calliope) and Ash McCourt (Nudgee) rounding out the top five.

In other grades, Maroochydore's Georgia Hamilton won division 2 with an overall score of 272 with Janine Smith from Bargara claiming the division 3 title with 291.

The event will be back next year and is expected to be held in October.

More information and the dates will be announced by Bargara Golf Club in the next few months.